Within hours of Gabby Petito’s family issuing a statement begging the family of Brian Laundrie to help them find the 22-year-old YouTuber, a member of the Laundrie family has spoken out.

For the first time, Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie Laundrie opened up over Ms Petito’s disappearance and called her “like a sister.”

In an interview on Thursday, Ms Laundrie said: “Obviously me and my family want Gabby to be found safe. She is like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Ms Petito, has refused to speak with the police since returning home from their road trip alone. Police have named him as a “person of interest” in the missing case but not accused him of any wrongdoing.

The full interview with Ms Laundrie is due to be broadcast on Friday morning on Good Morning America.

Ms Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie were on a cross-country trip visiting national parks in an RV. When Mr Laundrie returned home without Ms Petito, her family alerted the Suffolk County police.

According to officials investigating the case, the couple had a scuffle on 12 August. The police on Thursday released the bodycam footage of the incident between the couple.

The almost-hour-long video shows officers from Moab City Police Department separating Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie.

It was also alleged that she slapped her fiance because she feared he was going to drive off without her following an argument.

A witness had called 911 with concerns for the pair, though no charges were filed. The incident was classed as a “mental/emotional health break” and not a domestic assault, according to police.

Mr Laundrie drove the van back to Florida on 1 September without Ms Petito.

The boyfriend’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, also said that the Laundrie family was hoping for Ms Petito’s safe return, while reiterating that Mr Laundrie has the right to remain silent.