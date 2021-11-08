Gabby Petito’s mum shared a heartbreaking message after Hulu recommended that she watch a show about her daughter’s murder.

“When you turn on Hulu, and your daughter’s story is the recommended show to watch,” Nichole Schmidt tweeted on Sunday. “It’s still shocking, feels like I’m outside looking in, this cannot be our life. We must keep going!!”

The body of Ms Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, was discovered in a campground in Wyoming on 19 September. She had been reported missing by her parents a few days earlier.

Ms Schmidt tagged Ms Petito’s father Joe Petito, her stepfather Jim Schmidt, as well as her stepmother Tara Petito in the post.

Social media users sent supportive messages to the grieving mother.

“Love to you, mama. You’re amazing and strong,” one wrote and another added: “I’m so sorry you are all having to go through this. Your daughter touched lives across the world and is changing them daily.”

“I hear you, Niki, I will never forget about your daughter,” a third user wrote. “I prayed for her and your family last night. Let’s keep spreading her positively worldwide.”

Teton County in Wyoming released the autopsy report on 12 October, revealing that the cause of death was strangulation. Police have not identified a murderer in the case.

Dr Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, has said that Ms Petito is estimated to have died between three and four weeks before her body was found. After leaving New York at the beginning of July, she went on a road trip visiting national parks along with her fiance Brian Laundrie.

She disappeared in August after reportedly last being in touch with her family after the couple arrived at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Mr Laundrie was named as a person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, but he was never identified as a suspect.

Paul Belli from the International Homicide Investigations Association told The Sun that notes and drawings could help law enforcement get to the bottom of what happened.

Mr Laundrie partial remains were found last month at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, where a notebook was also discovered.

CNN reported that criminologist Casey Jordan said that a notebook “pointed to the possibility” that it could be a suicide note.

“That really raises the question if indeed this is Brian Laundrie and if he died by his own hand, did he take the time out to write out a note of explanation, maybe even regret?” Ms Jordan told CNN.

“Something that would give answers to not only police,” she added. “If that notebook is there, there is a good chance there could be a note.”