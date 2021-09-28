Gabby Petito’s father demands all missing people get same attention as his daughter as he praises TikTok
‘Not just Gabby deserves this’ sais Joseph Petito
Helen Elfer
Tuesday 28 September 2021 18:27 comments
The father of Gabby Petito has said he believes that other missing people should get the same attention his daughter did.
“This awareness should continue for everyone,” said Joseph Petito at a press conference on Tuesday.
He praised those on social media, including TikTokers, as well as law enforcement agencies that had worked hard to find Petito, and added “Not just Gabby deserves this [...] All the people that are missing and need help deserve this too.”
