The father of Gabby Petito has said he believes that other missing people should get the same attention his daughter did.

“This awareness should continue for everyone,” said Joseph Petito at a press conference on Tuesday.

He praised those on social media, including TikTokers, as well as law enforcement agencies that had worked hard to find Petito, and added “Not just Gabby deserves this [...] All the people that are missing and need help deserve this too.”

