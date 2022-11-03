Jump to content

Gabby Petito’s parents file $50m wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

Lawyers say the family wants to honour ‘Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes’ 

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 03 November 2022 17:04
The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a $50m wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police, alleging officer’s misconduct may have led to their daughter’s murder.

The court filing accuses Moab City Police Department of failing to follow the law and protect Petito, 22, when they pulled her and Brian Laundrie for a suspected domestic violence incident last August weeks before her she was killed.

In a statement, family attorney James McConkie said: “The purpose of the lawsuit is to honour Gabby’s legacy by demanding accountability and working toward systemic changes to protect victims of domestic abuse and violence and prevent such tragedies in the future.”

The suit alleges that one of the Moab police officers who questioned Petito on 12 August last year was “fundamentally biased” against her, and failed to accurately consider the danger she was in.

The Petito’s lawyers say they have evidence that officer Eric Pratt had threatened to kill a woman when their relationship ended The Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

Mr Pratt was a police chief in another rural Utah town at the time, and the lawyers say it shows that he sympathised with Mr Laundrie.

The lawsuit accuses the police department, three Moab police officers and 10 other individuals of “negligent failure”.

Petito’s remains were found near the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on 19 September last year after a month-long, nationwide missing persons search that captured the attention of the country.

Investigators determined she had been strangled by Laundrie, who later admitted killing her in a confession note before taking his own life in a Florida swamp.

Police in Moab pulled the couple over on 12 August after receiving a 911 call from a witness saying they had seen Laundrie hitting Petito.

Laundrie was released without charge, and the couple were separated for one night before being allowed to continue on their cross-country van-life trip.

An independent investigation into police failures in the case later found that Petito was very likely a “long-term victim of domestic violence”.

The suit has been filed on behalf of Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt.

