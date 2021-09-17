Police have confirmed they have spoken to a TikTok “witness” who claims she gave a ride to Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

As the parents of the 22-year-old woman continue to plead for help in finding her, and her boyfriend continues to decline speak to officers, police in Florida confirmed that had spoken to a woman who claims she and her own boyfriend gave a lift to Mr Laundrie in Grand Teton National Park.

In a series of videos posted on TikTok, Miranda Baker, said they had picked up Mr Laundrie, who was hitch-hiking by himself, on August 29.

“Hi my name is Miranda, and on August 29th, my boyfriend and I picked up Brian at Grand Teton National Park at 5.30pm at night at Colter Bay,” Ms Baker said in the first of a series of videos posted on Friday.

“I’m hoping this can help someone identify him, because I saw him from TikTok, which then made me call the authorities, and my boyfriend and I have been in contact with a bunch of different people to help piece together different parts of this case.”

Ms Baker, 22, stressed that she and her boyfriend had passed their information to the police, and the FBI.

The investigation into the disappearance of Ms Petito, who was reported missing by her parents last week after failing to return from a cross country trip with Mr Laundrie is being headed by North Port Police Department in Florida, where Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie live.

A spokesperson for the department, Joshua Taylor, confirmed to The Independent they had spoken to Ms Baker.

“We have talked to her,” he said in an email. “That is all I can confirm.”

There was no immediate response to enquiries from the FBI, and Ms Baker, from Appleton, Wisconsin also did not respond to questions.

More follows..