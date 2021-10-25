Tourist finds water bottle matching Gabby Petito’s close to where Brian Laundrie’s body was found
Graig Graziosi
Monday 25 October 2021 15:44 comments
TikTok user Olivia Vitale and her mother visited the newly-reopened Carlton Reserve over the weekend, where they stumbled upon a water bottle that looks nearly identical to the one carried by Gabby Petito.
Ms Vitale was filming her search of the reserve with her mother when she found the bottle lying on the ground. Both the bottle that Ms Vitale recovered and the bottle that Ms Petito carried were of the same type and bore the same placement and pattern of designs.
The bottle was found near the trail where Brian Laundrie’s bones were located.
