Galveston bridge closes after barge slams into span causing partial collapse

A Texas bridge was struck by a cargo ship on Wednesday morning, bringing traffic to and from a small residential island to a standstill as officials work to determine whether the structure is safe from collapse.

The incident happened around 10am on Wednesday, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The strike caused a piece of a a railway line attached to the Pelican Island Causeway to fall into the water but the bridge appears to be intact.

A bridge in Galveston Texas was hit by a barge on Wednesday, causing part of an attached railway to collapse ( AP )

According to KPRC, the incident resulted in an oil spill and the bridge to be closed to traffic in both directions. Part of the railway line could be seen on top of the barge. The US Coast Guard has been called to the scene. The bridge is the only way in and out of Pelican Island, which is home to a Texas A&M University at Galveston campus.

In a statement posted to X, the university system said that it would be providing updates as the situation unfolds. Shortly after the strike happened, electricity on the campus went out but was restored less than an hour later.

Taylor Bounds, a spokesperson for the university, said there are currently students, faculty and staff on campus.

A report from the Texas Department of Transportation published last year found that one bridge strike could close the structure to traffic. The Texas Department of Transportation previously said that they had planned to start replacing the structure in the next two years.

In addition to the university, Seawolf Park, a memorial to USS Seawolf, and several maritime industry companies are based on the island which has a population of about 10,000.

This is a developing story...