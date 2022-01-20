The US has reportedly dropped its case against MIT professor Dr Gang Chen, who faced accusations that he was working for the Chinese government in secret.

Dr Chen was arrested during former President Donald Trump’s last full week of office in 2021. He was swept by by what was called the “China Initiative,” a government effort aimed at stopping US scientists from leaking sensitive information or technology to China.

The scientist was accused of hiding connections to the Chinese government while applying for $2.7m worth of grants from the US Department of Energy.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.