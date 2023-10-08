Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Pennsylvania chocolate manufacturer has been fined $44,000 for failing to evacuate employees who smelled gas before a deadly factory blast that killed seven people.

RM Palmer was cited for not heeding gas smell warnings by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) before its factory in West Reading, Berks County, exploded on 24 March.

The company was also cited for for not marking emergency exit signs clearly, using flexible cords improperly and for record-keeping violations, OSHA said in a statement.

“Seven workers will never return home because the RM Palmer Co. did not evacuate the facility after being told of a suspected gas leak,” OSHA Area Director Kevin T Chambers said in a statement.

“Ensuring the safety of a workplace is expected of employers and required by law. The company could have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required safety procedures.”

The massive explosion levelled RM Palmer’s factory in West Reading, a small town about 60 miles (96 kilometres) northwest of Philadelphia, where the family-owned company has run a factory for more than 60 years.

Some workers reported that they smelled natural gas before the blast, which investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said was due to an underground gas pipeline.

Smoke rises from an explosion at the RM Palmer Co plant in West Reading, Pennsylvania, on 24 March 2023 (AP)

Rescue workers searched through the rubble for several days trying to identify victims from the 24 March blast, which injured 10 others and damaged surrounding buildings.

In a statement, RM Palmer said it stood by its safety programme and policies and would contest the fine.

“The Company disputes each of the citations and contends that the agency had no basis to issue these citations as stated,” the company said.

“Until the NTSB’s investigation is complete, there is simply no basis to evaluate OSHA’s statement that an evacuation would have prevented the seven tragic deaths that occurred.”

In a separate statement, RM Palmer said was still mourning the “tragic deaths and injuries to its employees”.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who were injured and the families of those were killed.”

The deceased were identified as Amy Sandoe, Judith Lopez-Moran, Xiorky Nunez, Susan Halvonik, Michael Breedy, Marion Township, Domingo Cruz, and Diana M Cedeno.