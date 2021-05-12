Motorists entered into a brawl on Tuesday at an overcrowded gas station, as Americans across the Southeast have experienced fuel shortages and outages amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Video footage shows a long line of cars waiting at a gas station in Knightdale, North Carolina, to refuel.

One woman driving a Honda Accord then attempted to cut the line but was denied entrance by another vehicle.

Out of frustration, the woman got out of her vehicle and spit on the male driver who refused to let her cut. This prompted the man to also get out of his vehicle and spit on the woman. The pair then entered into a brawl, which resulted in the man getting his shirt torn.

The Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline has been shut down for the sixth day following a ransomware attack that was reported on Friday. The pipeline runs about 5,500 miles from Texas to New Jersey, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel per day.

As of Wednesday morning, 24.8 per cent of North Carolina, 15.4 of Georgia, 15 per cent of Virginia, and 13.4 per cent of South Carolina gas stations were completely out of gasoline, according to data compiled by GasBuddy.

Outages were even worse when getting into the major cities of these states, with GasBuddy reporting 60 per cent of Atlanta and 71 per cent of metro Charlotte reporting complete outages of fuel at their gas stations.

Panic buying has likely led to shortages at fuel stations and price hikes across the East Coast, given the US currently has a surplus of gasoline and oil supply due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm implored Americans during a White House press briefing to not “hoard” fuel amid the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but that hasn’t stopped residents from racing to the pump to fuel up.

“Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline,” Ms Granholm said on Tuesday.

Ms Granholm acknowledged that there would be a gasoline “crunch” in states where they received about 70 per cent of their total fuel from the pipeline, and that included states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

“We know that we have gasoline, we just have to get it to the right places,” she said. “And that’s why these next couple of days will be challenging … it’s not that we have a gasoline shortage, we have a supply crunch.”

More follows ...