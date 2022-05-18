Gas tops $4 in every state for first time

Gas has risen above $4 (£3.22) a gallon in all 50 US sates for the first time, in yet another sign of rising costs for consumers.

Kansas, Oklahoma and Georgia were the final hold outs among US states to see prices rise above the $4 margin on Monday, the American Automobile Association (AAA) said.

Some states, including California, have already seen prices above the $6 (£4.83) mark, according to Bloomberg, with five other states above $5 (£4.03) a gallon.

The price increases come almost two months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, which has pushed up food and energy prices globally.

Americans have not been immune to the rise in costs or inflation, with US president Joe Biden recently freeing some of the country’s oil reserves in an attempt at lowering costs. That has not appeared to have an immediate impact on costs, however.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday seen by CNBC.

“Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year,” he added.