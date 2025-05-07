Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman was killed after she and her husband inadvertently paddled over an alligator while out canoeing, which tipped them both into the water before the fatal attack.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon near the mouth of Tiger Creek at Lake Kissimmee.

The couple’s canoe had passed over the creature, which “thrashed,” tipping them into the water, FWC major Evan Laskowski told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old woman had landed on top of the animal and was bitten, he said, adding that her husband had tried to intervene, but was unsuccessful.

open image in gallery Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said that on Tuesday afternoon a woman was attacked and killed by an alligator near the mouth of Tiger Creek at Lake Kissimmee ( Google Maps )

In radio transmissions from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by WKMG, an official is heard to say, “The gator grabbed her out of the canoe. [Her husband] tried to fight the gator off.

“We’re at the last place he saw her. He left the paddle here, where he last saw her,” they added.

The woman’s body was later spotted by a sheriff’s office helicopter, and members of the FWC recovered her from the water.

Later that night, a contracted nuisance alligator trapper captured an 11”4 inch alligator, which matched the description involved in the incident.

open image in gallery The FWC says that despite the tragic incident, attacks on humans are still extremely rare ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, a second alligator measuring between 10 and 11 feet long, was also captured.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether either of the alligators were responsible for the attack.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy,” FWC executive director Roger Young said at Wednesday’s press conference.

“While alligator attacks that result in fatalities are extremely rare, this serves as a somber reminder of the powerful wildlife that share our public spaces.”

Second time in two months that an alligator has attacked a civilian. WKMG reports that in March a woman was bitten on the arm at the same creek.