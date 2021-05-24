A young woman, who looks lost and adrift amidst a sea of half-naked canoodling men in a photo that has now become a viral sensation, has identified herself and said she does not mind becoming a meme.

Amruta Godbole shared yet another meme over the weekend and said: “I’m in this photo and I don’t like it. Jk (just kidding). I mean that is actually me in the photo. But I like it every time.”

The meme was captioned "Olivia Rodrigo with her fans,” referring to the teenage pop star who has earned a huge gay fanbase with her record-breaking debut single “Drivers License.”

Ms Godbole’s picture shows her standing in the middle of leather harness-clad gay men at a San Francisco street fair in 2017, looking seemingly lost and confused.

The picture clicked by her friend from above instantly gave fodder to the meme culture, wordlessly identifying her with the feeling of being out of place, invisible or single.

Ms Godbole, 35, who is a corporate lawyer, told BuzzFeed, she felt like a “fish out of water” during the event and it is amusing for her acquaintances to see her in the funny meme, given the seriousness of her profession.

"One of my main groups of friends in San Francisco is a group of gay men, so I have often found myself in situations where I’m the one woman amid all of these gay men," she said.

She says the fact that she stood out in the picture so clear is because her height is 5’1, and “they’re all very tall and muscular.”

Ms Godbole said she often get these memes sent in her message box with her co-workers identifying her or asking if it is her in the picture.

"People send it to me and say ‘Is this you? What is happening here?" Ms Godbole said.

"When I was previously working at a big corporate law firm, that was very stodgy and old school, a colleague sent me a text exchange between him and a colleague asking if it was me," she said.

“So it’s a funny thing for people who know me in the context of being a serious lawyer."