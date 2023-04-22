Gayle King and Charles Barkley to host new CNN primetime show ‘King Charles’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gayle King and Charles Barkley are slated to co-host a new primetime CNN show called King Charles.

CNN announced the new programme on Saturday as the CBS News anchor and sports commentator appeared on TNT’s NBA Tip-Off to share their vision for the venture.

The show will air weekly on Wednesday, covering a range of topics from political issues to pop culture, beginning this fall.

King said she has high hopes for the pair’s on-air chemistry.

“I want people to tune in to see ‘what are Gayle and Charles going to do?”’ she said. “I think it will be fun to watch the dynamic between the two of us.”

King said she and Barkley won’t hold back when it comes to addressing hot-button topics.

“I think that decorum and courtesy and kindness always work,” she said. “But everybody I know has an opinion on something. We just need to figure out a way to have a good conversation without tearing each other down. And I think we can do that.”

“I want the show to be nonpolitical,” Barkley added, while noting that the show will feature politics.

“You know [King] is going to be a straight shooter. I’m going to be a straight shooter. I know she’s going to be fair and honest and you know I’m going to do the same thing.”

Both hosts will continue on in their current roles while working on the CNN show - with King at CBS Mornings and Barkley at WBD Sports.