Almost half of Gen Z is using AI to help with dating apps

If dating woes are getting you down, then you’re definitely not alone.

Experts have now found that almost half of Gen Z are using one specific tool to outweigh the rest and boost their game.

According to a new study on American singles, by dating app company Match.com and The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, 1 in 4 singletons – nearly 50 percent of Gen Z – are using artificial intelligence to up their dating chances.

That’s almost a third of an increase since last year, say experts.

Gen Z, aged 18 to 27, was the group that used AI the most, compared to millennials, aged 28 to 43, and Gen X, aged 44 to 59.

However, 30 percent of Gen Z opted to remain intentionally celibate – a sharp departure from hookup culture and one in line with the boom of healthier lifestyles and less of a desire for party culture.

Millennials use dating apps the most, 52 percent, and are most likely to use multiple dating strategies such as apps, social events, and matchmaking ( Alamy/PA )

Nevertheless, half of Gen Z were still having sex at least once a month, the Match.com report said – marking a 40 percent uptick since last year.

“People are turning to AI for literally any use case you could imagine," social health and human connection expert Kasley Killam told CBS News.

“It's inevitable that people are going to turn to AI for dating coaching,” Killam added.

For many people, the task of selling yourself, whether it's on a CV, cover letter, new social group, or a dating app, is a challenging feat.

By inputting prompts into AI services, a person can boost the tone, detail, and style in just a few minutes.

For example, The Independent typed a prompt into ChatGPT, asking it to create an enhanced dating profile for a fictional man in the U.S.

“I’m a 26-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, who likes baseball and works as a software engineer – can you write me a dating profile suited for long-term relationships?”

Within seconds, ChatGPT transformed a two-sentence prompt into a lengthy spiel. It suggested a pithy username and injected heaps of personality into the basic information provided.

“I’m a 26-year-old software engineer who believes that the best days are a mix of thoughtful conversations, shared laughter, and maybe a baseball game in the background. I live in Richmond and love exploring the city’s food scene, catching a Flying Squirrels game, or just relaxing with good company and a cold beer,” it wrote.

“When I’m not writing code, I’m usually digging into a new podcast, trying to master a recipe (currently losing to homemade pizza), or daydreaming about a road trip to a ballpark I haven’t been to yet. I’ve got a steady job, strong values, and I’m serious about building something real with someone who’s kind, curious, and emotionally available.”

It even gave the option to tailor the profile for a specific app, “like Hinge, Bumble, or OkCupid.”

One significant downside to the deployment of AI in online dating is the rise of romance scams. In the U.S., many fall victim and millions of dollars are lost annually.

In 2023, the FBI estimated that $652 million was lost to romance and confidence scams; however, the actual number is expected to be significantly higher, as many cases remain unreported.

Match.com’s study indicates that Gen X was the least likely generation to utilize AI for dating advice, preferring in-person referrals; however, they showed a growing interest in AI matchmaking.

Millennials were found to use dating apps the most.