A gender reveal party was disrupted by two flying racoons being launched out of a combine harvester.

The coloured confetti signifying the baby’s gender eventually made its way into the air but not before the two confused animals had been blasted out of the farming machinery.

Footage posted to TikTok on 1 May shows the racoons falling out of the combine harvester’s dispenser with one running off straight into the legs of one of the onlookers and the other struggling to get off its back after the shocking ejection.

One of the videos from the incident shows the pink confetti finally flying off into the sky as the couple hug to celebrate their baby girl with one of the racoons still flailing its legs in the air, trying to regain its footing.

One of the clips, posted by Morgan McDonald, has received 1.8 million views and more than 54,000 likes.

Ms McDonald wrote that it was a “gender reveal gone wrong”.

A TikTok user called “dexikaze” commented: “That first one ain’t making a comeback. The first one just got a concussion worse than an ice skater playing football,” referring to the racoon struggling to get up after its fall.

“Naah that’s messed up,” Richard Hamel wrote.

“Is it just me or everyone seem so chill?” Jason Glitz asked.

The poster of a second video from the event, Mark Vick, wrote that they “had some unexpected guests drop in”.

The Independent reported earlier that during another gender reveal celebration in late March in Mexico, two people in a plane died after crashing into the Caribbean following a stunt performance in the air, revealing the gender of the baby in the sky.

Footage of the incident was captured by a couple who were watching the flyover with friends and family.

Video obtained by The New York Post shows the plane flying over the Nichupte Lagoon off the coast of Cancun, as it flew over the guests of the gender reveal party.

“It’s a girl!” party members yelled as a banner was unfurled to show the gender of the unborn baby.

The plane then appeared to dive straight into the water in front of the group, causing a splash.

According to La Prensa Latina, two people on board the plane were killed in the crash, but it was not clear if any of them was the pilot of the plane.