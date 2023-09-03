Pilot killed during gender reveal stunt

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A gender reveal party in Mexico ended in tragedy when a plane used during the celebration came crashing down.

The incident happened as a couple in San Pedro, Sinaloa, prepared to receive news of their baby’s gender. Video of the reveal posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed excited attendees recording the expecting parents’ reaction.

But as a Cessna plane came into the frame filling the sky with pink smoke, its left wing appeared to turn upwards. The aircraft spiralled out of control before it came crashing down in a nearby field.

People witnessing the ordeal were seemingly unaware of the terrifying crash and continued cheering the couple as they locked in a kiss in front of a decoration of blue and pink balloons.

According to local outlet Linea Directa, the pilot, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Luis Ángel N, became trapped in the wreckage.

Authorities were eventually alerted and dispatched to the scene. Images shared by Breaking Aviation News showed Red Cross staff pulling the pilot out of the debris.

Luis Ángel was transported to a hospital in Navolato in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are now at the property where the incident took place conducting an investigation into the crash.