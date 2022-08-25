Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school in Texas has determined that a chapter in a book written by its namesake isn't appropriate for seventh grade students.

George Dawson is one of the authors of the book Life is So Good, and his success in the literary world earned him the accolade of having a school named in his honour.

However, the Carroll Independent School District, which includes George Dawson Middle School, reviewed the book and limited its use in classrooms after a review raised questions over whether or not its content is appropriate for seventh graders.

Mr Dawson was the grandson of a slave. He eventually learned to read at 98, and published the book at the age of 103.

Chris Irvin, Mr Dawson's great-grandson, expressed some puzzlement to WFAA over the district's decision to restrict some of the content in Life is So Good.

He believes the book's first chapter, which recounts Mr Dawson's friend being lynched after he was wrongfully accused of raping a white woman, was the section school officials found objectionable.

"That's hurtful. You take away the bad and the ugly, and you only talk about the good, that doesn't add up," he told the broadcaster. "Black history is American history. You can't have one without the other. I can't go to your history and tell you, 'hey x that out of your life, that didn't happen.'"

Insider reports that the book has not been banned nor has it been challenged by any parents. The review was apparently prompted by a seventh-grade teacher who asked if she could teach the book in her class.

According to the school, the district reviewed the book as part of its annual curriculum review of required and requested readings. While they deemed most of the book fine for children's consumption, they found one chapter in particular did not meet their standards of "appropriate" content.

The school district declined to reveal to Insider which portions of the book it deemed objectionable, but said it would ultimately "allow the book to be used with teacher-led instruction in a few sections of the book where the teacher can facilitate the delivery of sensitive content and still convey the message of the author."

According to the district, the teacher and the school's principal will "ensure that sensitive content is delivered in the most age-appropriate manner, while maintaining the integrity of the content of the book, the author's intended message, and certainly honoring the legacy of Mr. Dawson."