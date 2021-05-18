Man caught on camera attacking George Floyd memorial with an axe

A man in Minneapolis has been caught on camera destroying a George Floyd memorial with an axe, according to reports.

In a video uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, an unidentified man can be seen exiting a black truck before he begins attacking Black Lives Matter signs at the local memorial.

The memorial sits near George Floyd Square, a block from where Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

On the Minneapolis government website, the area surrounding the place where the killing took place is described as a “sacred space for racial healing”.

During the incident, which took place at 2am on Sunday according to TMZ, the man later grabs an axe and starts smashing up a shed that’s part of the memorial.

The assailant, who is wearing a black T-shirt and grey trousers, smashes windows and tears down posters on the structure.

Before long, some bystanders notice the man destroying the scene and shout at him to leave. He walks away from the trashed mural and gets back in his car, leaving the axe behind.

“Hey what the f*** are you doing?” one person can be heard yelling. “Get the f*** out of here!”

An Instagram account that often documents the memorial shared an updated photograph of the repaired shed with the caption “we fine”.

The Independent has contacted the Minneapolis Police Department for comment.