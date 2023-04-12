Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the families of George Floyd, Tyre Nichols and Eric Garner hold a meeting with Reverend Al Sharpton and Ben Crump on Wednesday, 12 April.

The civil rights activist and attorney are leading a discussion on police reform at the Sheraton Times Square hotel in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams will also be in attendance.

The families are expected to speak about the changes they have seen after their loved ones were killed by police, and the additional reforms they would like to see in the future.

Mr Floyd, a 45-year-old Black man, died after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder.

Mr Nichols, 29, died several days after a violent traffic stop in which police officers beat him repeatedly in January 2023.

Mr Garner, 43, was killed on a Staten Island street in 2014 after being placed in a banned chokehold by a police officer.

