Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as George Santos holds a press conference on Thursday, 30 November, ahead of an expected vote to expel him from the House.

The embattled New York Republican said that he will not be resigning led during a live broadcast on X Spaces.

The House Ethics Committee argued that Mr Santos “knowingly” used his campaign committee to file false and incomplete reports to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), used campaign donations for personal expenses, violated the Ethics in Government Act, and that he committed fraud using a company he co-owned.

It also alleges that Mr Santos used campaign money to pay for Botox, luxury purchases at Hermes and Ferragamo, OnlyFans, food, parking, travel, and rent.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Santos said he had “done the math over and over and it doesn’t look really good” but would wear expulsion “like a badge of honour.”