Watch live: George Santos returns to court after fraud and money laundering charges

Watch live as Geroge Santos returns to court after fraud and money laundering charges on Friday, 30 June.

Mr Santos is due back in court in Central Islip, New York, for the time since pleading not guilty to 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering and theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress.

The hearing will focus on the timing of future court dates as the case against the Republican congressman moves forward.

The US representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district has resisted calls to resign from fellow Republicans and Democrats for lying about his resume.

The newly elected GOP representative allegedly fabricated parts of his life story and is free while he awaits trial.

Mr Santos duped donors, stole from his campaign, collected fraudulent unemployment benefits and lied to Congress about being a millionaire.

He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.