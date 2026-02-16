Founding father myths: Did George Washington really have wooden teeth?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a decade before he would assume the highest office in the land, George Washington was already at the helm of a pivotal campaign during the nascent stages of the American Revolution. The Siege of Boston marked his inaugural command as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army, a defining moment that, in many respects, laid the groundwork for his subsequent military and political triumphs, now commemorated annually on Presidents' Day.

Following the skirmishes at Lexington and Concord, colonial militias had successfully cornered British forces within Boston by April 1775. Recognizing the imperative for a more cohesive military effort, the Continental Congress appointed Washington to lead the newly established army.

On this day 250 years ago, Washington would have been nearing the culmination of an almost year-long siege that effectively trapped an estimated 11,000 British troops and hundreds of loyalists.

Washington's ascent to prominence inevitably spawned numerous myths, many of which endure today. One of the most pervasive is the cherry tree myth, reportedly invented by one of Washington's early biographers after his death. The tale recounts a six-year-old Washington confessing to chopping down a cherry tree with the famous line, "I cannot tell a lie … I did cut it with my hatchet." Another popular misconception concerns his teeth. Rumors persisted, and scholars well into the 20th century claimed he wore wooden dentures. This is untrue; he never used wooden dentures, instead opting for those crafted from ivory, gold, and even human teeth.

The British occupation of Boston was the primary target, with the siege's objective being their expulsion. A critical strategic decision by Washington involved dispatching Henry Knox, a young bookseller, to Fort Ticonderoga in New York to retrieve a substantial cache of cannons.

These formidable weapons, transported hundreds of miles through the harsh depths of winter, were eventually deployed to bombard British positions. This offensive contributed significantly to the British decision, exacerbated by dwindling supplies, to evacuate the city by sea on March 17, 1776.

Historians contend that the British abandonment of their stronghold, celebrated in Boston as Evacuation Day, purged the city of loyalists at a crucial juncture, denied the British access to a vital port, and delivered a substantial morale boost to the patriots. Chris Beagan, site manager at Longfellow House in Cambridge – a National Historic Site that served as Washington's headquarters – remarked: "The success of the Siege of Boston gave new life and momentum to the Revolution. Had it failed, royal control of New England would have continued, and the Continental Army likely would have dissolved."

The siege also served as a crucial proving ground for Washington himself. A surveyor and farmer by trade, Washington had been out of military service for nearly two decades after commanding troops for the British during the French and Indian War. His successful campaign solidified his position, ensuring he remained commander-in-chief for the duration of the revolution. Doug Bradburn, president of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, noted that Washington initiated the creation of a geographically diverse army, encompassing militiamen from Massachusetts to Virginia, and by the war's end, a fighting force with significant Black and Native American representation.

This, Bradburn stated, made it the most integrated military until President Harry S. Truman desegregated the armed forces in 1948. Washington, a slave owner for most of his life who relied on hundreds of enslaved people at his Mount Vernon estate, initially opposed admitting formerly enslaved and free Black soldiers into the army. However, facing a shortage of men, Washington came to realize "there are free Blacks who want to enlist and he needs them to keep the British from breaking out" during the siege, Bradburn explained.

The successful expulsion of the British from Boston also transformed Washington into one of the burgeoning nation's most popular political figures. "He comes to embody the cause in a time before you have a nation, before you have a Declaration of Independence, before you’re really sure what is the goal of this struggle," Bradburn said. "He becomes the face of the revolutionary movement." Commanding the military for over eight years also provided invaluable preparation for the presidency, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning military historian Rick Atkinson. "Perhaps most important, it gave him a sense that Americans could and should be a single people, rather than denizens of thirteen different entities."

Beyond his statesmanship, Washington pursued a myriad of interests throughout his life. He was recognized as an innovative farmer, according to George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and a proponent of Western expansion, having acquired up to 50,000 acres across several Mid-Atlantic states. Upon his return to Mount Vernon, he established a whiskey distillery that grew to become one of the largest in the country. His relationship with slavery was complex. He advocated for its abolition, and his will stipulated the emancipation of all enslaved people he owned after his wife, Martha Washington's, death. However, he did not own all the enslaved individuals at Mount Vernon, thus legally preventing him from freeing them all.

For admirers of George Washington, Presidents' Day is akin to their Super Bowl. Originating to commemorate Washington's birthday on 22 February, the holiday has increasingly become associated with retail sales. Nevertheless, numerous locations continue to celebrate Washington's legacy. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at Washington's tomb at Mount Vernon, alongside a Continental Army encampment. Alexandria, Virginia, will host a parade honouring Washington, while Laredo, Texas, stages a month-long celebration featuring a carnival, pageants, an air show, and a jalapeño festival.