Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.

The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane.

"It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.

The driver of the minivan, Xochitl Veronica Lopez, 39, of Houston, was pronounced deceased on scene, as was a juvenile passenger, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to the agency, three passengers in the oncoming SUV also died: Salvador Almeda Mendoza, 47; Ilda Briones Nieves, 58; and Honorio Lazo Navarro, 74, of Ganado, Texas.

A sixth victim, the driver of a sedan which crashed into the back of the SUV, has not yet been identified, pending identification of next of kin.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.