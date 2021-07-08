Georgetown University evacuated about 40 students this week from a residence hall as structural engineers conducted an evaluation of the building.

University officials told students in an email on Tuesday that the decision to clear New South residence hall on short notice was made “out of an abundance of caution” as engineers finish the analysis and make any needed reinforcements.

The lower level of the building had been undergoing renovations, the Washington DC university said. Students were relocated for at least this week to the Georgetown University Hotel and Conference Center, and the disruption was expected to be temporary.

The residence hall, with 400 beds, is a key part of the university’s campus housing. Georgetown has about 19,600 students, including 7,500 undergraduates.

