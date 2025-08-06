Fort Stewart in Georgia goes on lockdown after reports of an ‘active shooter’
Casualties have been reported at the army base but the exact number has not yet been confirmed by officials
Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia has been put on lockdown following reports of an “active shooter.”
Casualties have been reported but the exact number has not yet been confirmed by officials.
“Fort Stewart is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area,” a post from the base said.
The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. with law enforcement responding to the scene. “Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the post added.
Those residing on the base were ordered the stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors, and report to the appropriate leadership. The lockdown order also extends to the Wright and Evans Army Airfield.
Footage shared online on TikTok by a resident of the base showed soldiers running out of the barracks and round the side of a building to take cover.
“We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter,” Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko told The Associated Press.
Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River, with the site stretching about 39 miles across from east to west, and 19 miles from north to south.
The reservation is home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reacted to the unfolding incident, writing on X: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.
“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”
Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st district said he too was monitoring the situation.
“Please join me in prayers for the casualties, their families, and the brave law enforcement officers working to protect our community,” Carter wrote on X.
Nearby schools were also placed into light lockdown following the news, including those in the Appling County School System. “Out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our commitment to student and staff safety, all Appling County Schools are currently in a Level 1 lockdown,” officials said.
More follows ...
