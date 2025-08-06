Fort Stewart in Georgia goes on lockdown after reports of an ‘active shooter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia has been put on lockdown following reports of an “active shooter.”

Casualties have been reported but the exact number has not yet been confirmed by officials.

“Fort Stewart is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area,” a post from the base said.

The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. with law enforcement responding to the scene. “Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing,” the post added.

Those residing on the base were ordered the stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors, and report to the appropriate leadership. The lockdown order also extends to the Wright and Evans Army Airfield.

open image in gallery Fort Stewart Army base in Georgia has been put on lockdown following reports of an ‘active shooter.’ Casualties have been reported ( National Guard )

Footage shared online on TikTok by a resident of the base showed soldiers running out of the barracks and round the side of a building to take cover.

“We are currently assessing the situation but we can confirm an active shooter,” Lieutenant Colonel Angel Tomko told The Associated Press.

Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River, with the site stretching about 39 miles across from east to west, and 19 miles from north to south.

The reservation is home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp reacted to the unfolding incident, writing on X: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.

open image in gallery Located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River, with the site stretching about 39 miles across from east to west, and 19 miles from north to south. The reservation is home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division ( Getty Images )

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Congressman Buddy Carter, who represents Georgia’s 1st district said he too was monitoring the situation.

“Please join me in prayers for the casualties, their families, and the brave law enforcement officers working to protect our community,” Carter wrote on X.

Nearby schools were also placed into light lockdown following the news, including those in the Appling County School System. “Out of an abundance of caution and in alignment with our commitment to student and staff safety, all Appling County Schools are currently in a Level 1 lockdown,” officials said.

More follows ...