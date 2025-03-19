Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sorority student at the University of Georgia has caused social media to swoon after her smiling mugshot caught the attention of admirers.

Lily Stewart was arrested on March 8 for “speeding in excess of maximum limits,” which can carry a fine of up to $1,000.

In her mugshot, Stewart is smiling widely, leading some users to comment in appreciation of her appearance.

“They done locked up Miss America,” wrote one user in response to the picture, with another adding: “They hate to see a baddie [an attractive woman] thrive.”

Stewart was arrested in Morgan County, which borders Athens, where the University of Georgia is located. According to her LinkedIn profile she has attended the school since 2023 and is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

open image in gallery Lily Stewart was arrested for speeding on March 8. Her mugshot has since caused a stir on social media ( Morgan County Sheriff's Office )

“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” read one comment, with another adding “In excess of speeding up my heart rate, your honor.”

“She’s just a girl, your honor,” wrote a third.

Others appeared to poke fun at Stewart’s sorority girl status and aesthetic. “Your honor, my client like totally didn’t see that sign,” wrote one user. “That smile says daddy is an attorney,” wrote another.

More users, somewhat unkindly, suggested reasons for the offense. “Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” offered one. Another added: “She was trying to get the last pumpkin spice latte of the season.”

“Your honor, she was just trying to get to brunch for bottomless mimosas.”

Stewart herself seemed to acknowledge the humor of the situation by posting a video compilation to TikTok sharing some of her “favorite/unhinged” comments on the mugshot.