Mugshot of Georgia college student arrested for speeding ‘steals the internet’s heart’
‘They done locked up Miss America,’ wrote one user in response to the mugshot
A sorority student at the University of Georgia has caused social media to swoon after her smiling mugshot caught the attention of admirers.
Lily Stewart was arrested on March 8 for “speeding in excess of maximum limits,” which can carry a fine of up to $1,000.
In her mugshot, Stewart is smiling widely, leading some users to comment in appreciation of her appearance.
“They done locked up Miss America,” wrote one user in response to the picture, with another adding: “They hate to see a baddie [an attractive woman] thrive.”
Stewart was arrested in Morgan County, which borders Athens, where the University of Georgia is located. According to her LinkedIn profile she has attended the school since 2023 and is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” read one comment, with another adding “In excess of speeding up my heart rate, your honor.”
“She’s just a girl, your honor,” wrote a third.
Others appeared to poke fun at Stewart’s sorority girl status and aesthetic. “Your honor, my client like totally didn’t see that sign,” wrote one user. “That smile says daddy is an attorney,” wrote another.
More users, somewhat unkindly, suggested reasons for the offense. “Must have been a sale at Lululemon,” offered one. Another added: “She was trying to get the last pumpkin spice latte of the season.”
“Your honor, she was just trying to get to brunch for bottomless mimosas.”
Stewart herself seemed to acknowledge the humor of the situation by posting a video compilation to TikTok sharing some of her “favorite/unhinged” comments on the mugshot.
