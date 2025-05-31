Georgia grandfather sacrifices his life to save twin granddaughters from falling tree limb: ‘He was a hero’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 77-year-old Georgia grandfather was killed by a falling tree limb as he saved the lives of his twin granddaughters while they were in their backyard.

Manuel Pinzon died on Wednesday afternoon, according to WANF. Son-in-law Jason Krause told the outlet that Pinzon saved the eight-year-old twins by pushing them out of the way.

“He sacrificed his life to save my two twins from a tree,” he said. “They got shoved out of the way. He got them out of the way, but took the full hit of a fallen limb on his head, and he didn’t make it.”

Twins Isabella and Gabi were out with Pinzon and his sister when the family heard a loud cracking sound. Just moments later, the grandfather was on the ground, injured.

“I told my sister to run to the front yard and to get some help,” Gabi told WANF.

A falling tree limb killed Manuel Pinzon as he shoved his granddaughters out of the way ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The grandfather is being remembered as a hero.

“He saved me,” Gabi said.

Krause noted that the grandfather loved his family as well as the outdoors. The son-in-law described him as the greatest man he had ever known.

“For as sad as everybody is and for as much crying as everyone’s done since, all I want to do is toast him,” Krause told WANF. “And I want to celebrate him because he was a hero.”

The incident took place at Pinzon’s home in Dacula, Georgia, according to ABC News.

The twins were exploring the forest behind the backyard when they found a baby deer. They ran back to tell Pinzon about the deer. The grandfather suggested that they eat lunch and return later to see if it needed help.

Krause told ABC News that it was at about 12 p.m. on Wednesday when the twins and Pinzon’s sister heard the loud cracking above them.

"As soon as they heard that sound, they got pushed really hard from the side by him to the ground," the son-in-law told ABC News.

He estimated that the tree limb that struck Pinzon weighed between 65 and 75 pounds, and that it fell from at least 60 feet.

Krause added that Pinzon started bleeding from his head and nose. One of the twins called 911, and the other ran inside to get their grandmother. Following the instructions of the 911 operator, one of the granddaughters placed a rag on the back of Pinzon’s head and worked to keep his head stable. However, he continued to bleed and cough up blood.

Krause said his wife went to the hospital to be with her father, and the son-in-law went to the home to be with the children, saying they were "covered in blood and were in shock."

Pinzon died just after arriving at the hospital. The son-in-law added that the twins will begin trauma counseling. Pinzon was "one of the biggest influences in their life, and having him gone like that was very traumatic,” he added.

"At 4:30 [p.m.] on Wednesday, which is about 30 minutes after he passed, one of my daughters had texted him and said, 'You died for me,'" Krause told ABC News. "He marked everyone that came in contact with him. Everybody loved Manuel."

He was a “great person. I wish I could be half the person he was. He was amazing," Krause said.

Pinzon, who was set to turn 78 early next month, leaves behind two daughters, five grandchildren, and his wife. They had been together for 50 years.