CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones being detonated
Images reveal explosion that partially destroyed famous US landmark
Dramatic footage has captured the moment the Georgia Guidestones were detonated early on Wednesday morning.
The famous United States landmark was badly damaged after a device exploded nearby at around 4am.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the explosion, and said it believed unknown persons had set off the device.
In CCTV footage published on Rumble.com, the structure is rocked by a large explosion before large plumes of smoke shoot into the sky.
The guidestones are a granite monument in Elbert County, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta.
Sometimes referred to as America’s Stonehenge, the guidestones were erected in 1980 and consist of six granite slabs, with an inscription carved in eight different languages across the slabs.
