High school baseball player left brain dead in freak batting cage accident

A high school baseball player has been declared brain dead after being injured in a devastating batting cage accident in November.

Jeremy Medina, 17, played as a pitcher and a catcher for the baseball team at Gainesville High School in Georgia.

The teenager had also recently moved one step closer to his dream of playing professionally when he was offered a scholarship to play baseball at college, according to Channel 2 Action News.

But then, on 20 November, Jeremy was accidentally struck in the head by a baseball bat inside the school’s batting cages, the Gainesville City School System said.

The incident unfolded during afternoon baseball practice, with the school saying it was a freak accident with no foul play involved.

“As the player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” the school’s principal, Jamie Green, stated at a press conference on 29 November.

“There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

Jeremy was left in a coma from the incident and was being treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

But, on Wednesday, doctors tragically declared the student brain dead.

“The initial trauma to his head was significant and caused him to lose consciousness, and as he lost consciousness, he lost his ability to maintain his airway,” Dr Michael Cormican, the director of Surgical Critical Care at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, told Fox5.

Jeremy’s family now plan to donate his organs – something the teenager had opted into when he obtained his driver’s licence.

His family is proud of his decision with his father David Medina saying they were “so grateful” for the outpouring of support they had received from all across the world.

“All these people don’t even know my son – don’t even know my family – but they are together with us in prayer and supporting us in this moment,” he said.

The principal said Jeremy’s teammates were all together at a meeting on Wednesday morning to learn the tragic news.

The school system shared a video on social media featuring photos of Jeremy from his time on the baseball team and at school.

“The life of Jeremy Medina will forever impact the lives of our entire community. His passing will mean renewed life for many others as an organ donor. Please continue to pray for the Medina family,” the school wrote alongside the video.

Students and staff will have access to counsellors and social workers for as long as they need, the school said.

Rocks on campus and the field at the high school have been painted with the phrase “Pray for Jeremy” in support of his family. An honour walk and celebration of life will also be held for the student at a later date.