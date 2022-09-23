Georgia high school students spell out N-word on shirts at football game
The Laren County School District in Georgia has issued a statement decrying the students’ actions
Volleyball player called racist slur says BYU staff failed to act
A group of Georgia high school students spelt out the N-word on shirts at a football game.
The five students at West Laurens High School sparked outrage among residents of Laurens County, local news station WGXA first reported. The teenagers wrote letters on each of their shirts that spelt the racial slur and then wore them to a football match against another school on 16 September.
Images of the group began circulating on social media, with shocked parents bringing them to the attention of school officials and local media.
“To see a picture like that in 2022 is just something that you never want to see because I feel like our ancestors fought so hard for us to get here today, and I feel like it’s just super-disrespectful to see a picture like that,” Quadravious Johnson, who graduated in 2020 from a school in the district, told 13WMAZ.
The Laren County School District issued a statement decrying the teenagers’ actions, but members of the community said the students should be disciplined.
“We do not support, nor condone, any offensive actions of this nature. We are truly disappointed in the choices of these students,” the statement read.
“The environment and teaching at West Laurens High School foster love and respect among our students for each other. What is observed in this picture is completely misaligned with the values of our school and community. Rest assured, the incident is being investigated.”
Terrence James, whose son attends West Laurens High School, told 13WMAX that the group of teens call themselves the “Rowdy Raiders.”
“[My son] said, ‘Daddy, they asked me to hold a shovel and one of them called me the n-word.’ I was like, ‘What?’” Mr James told the outlet.
The Independent has reached out to the district for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies