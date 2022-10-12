Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.

Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however.

“Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post reportedly read. “Boy let me tell you it felt like a tornado was spinning everything at once. Finally I feel the calming peaceful sunshine hitting my face.”

She added: “Those of you who stood with me and helped me through man y’all are amazing. I love y’all. You all know the parts you’ve played in my life. No matter what we been through I love you.”

The post came on the same day that Chatham County police said they had obtained evidence that could lead to possible movement forward in the investigation, which has been underway since Quinton went missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, last Wednesday.

Police said Quinton’s mother called to report him missing at about 9.40am that morning and that he was last seen at the property at 6am.

Court records obtained by WJCL show that Ms Howell had custody of Quinton and his three-year-old brother, who lived at the home with their mother and her boyfriend, who she also tried to evict over alleged “damage” and a lack of “peace”, the news station reported.

“Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t,” Ms Howell told ABC30 of her 22-year-old daughter and Quinton’s mother. “I don’t know what to think right now. I don’t know what to believe, because I don’t think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them.”

“I don’t know if I can trust her or I don’t,” the grandmother added. “I just know I’m hurting and I want this baby home. He’s my baby.”

According to WSAV, Ms Howell said in another Facebook post on Monday that she needed help fixing her backyard pool after federal investigators drained the pool in the search for Quinton.

A picture of Quinton Simon shared by police in Chatham County. Georgia (Chatham County Police Department / Facebook)

While that post was reportedly later deleted, the pool was one of multiple locations near the family home in Savannah searched by Chatham County police and the FBI.

It comes as Quinton’s babysitter, Diana McCarta, said in an interview with WSAV that she was due to look after the two boys the morning Quinton went missing, but she was informed at 5.30am she was not needed.

At 9am, Ms MsCarta said she received a message from Quinton’s mother asking if she knew where the child was, and “immediately” went to the family’s home to help search for Quinton before his mother eventually phoned police.

She added: “They didn’t want that (her help). So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else.”

Ms McCarta and Ms Howell were seen in a video obtained by WSAV engaging in a verbal dispute over the disappearance of Quinton, which was published on Tuesday.

The grandmother accused the babysitter of organising a memorial for Quinton in the video and exclaimed: “You’re awful to say you’re going to put up a memorial...My baby’s not dead.”

Ms McCarta responded by denying the memorial idea and calling Ms Howell a “liar”. Most of the comments made in the video are inaudible however.

She added in comments to the news station that she had previously alerted Georgia’s Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) about Quinton, and that the department had an open case. This remains unconfirmed, however.

The Independent could not reach Ms Howell for comment.