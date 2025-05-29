Wave pool shuts down after kids report electric shocks in the water over Memorial Day weekend: ‘Extremely painful’
Several people, including children, reported feeling what they described as “electric shock” in the wave pool at a Georgia water park on Memorial Day.
The wave pool at Georgia’s Splash in the Boro Water Park remains closed as authorities investigate reports from several Memorial Day guests who said they felt an electric shock while in the water.
Emergency services were called to evaluate five people, including children, at the Statesboro attraction but none required further medical attention, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.
An unidentified mother told WTOC her children and several others felt shocks in the wave pool, describing the pain as "extremely painful" and similar to a repeated jellyfish sting.
The woman said she and others alerted the pool staff, prompting the arrival of the Statesboro Fire Department and EMS.
On Tuesday, the park said certified electricians and representatives from Georgia Power inspected the park’s electrical rooms and disconnected the power supply for potential repairs. The electrical systems were reportedly operating within standard levels.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Splash in the Boro Water Park and Bulloch County Recreation and Parks for comment.
The water park remains open to the public, but entry to the wave pool is locked while the cause of the reported electrical current remains under investigation.
The park said there are no health concerns for swimmers.
