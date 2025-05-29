Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Wave pool shuts down after kids report electric shocks in the water over Memorial Day weekend: ‘Extremely painful’

Several people, including children, reported feeling what they described as “electric shock” in the wave pool at a Georgia water park on Memorial Day.

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Thursday 29 May 2025 20:21 BST
Comments
A mother told local Georgia news station WTOC her children described the feeling of being shocked in the water as like a “jellyfish sting” ... “over and over.”
A mother told local Georgia news station WTOC her children described the feeling of being shocked in the water as like a “jellyfish sting” ... “over and over.” (Google Maps)

The wave pool at Georgia’s Splash in the Boro Water Park remains closed as authorities investigate reports from several Memorial Day guests who said they felt an electric shock while in the water.

Emergency services were called to evaluate five people, including children, at the Statesboro attraction but none required further medical attention, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

An unidentified mother told WTOC her children and several others felt shocks in the wave pool, describing the pain as "extremely painful" and similar to a repeated jellyfish sting.

The woman said she and others alerted the pool staff, prompting the arrival of the Statesboro Fire Department and EMS.

Several people, including children, reported feeling what they described as “electric shock” in the wave pool at a Georgia water park on Memorial Day.
Several people, including children, reported feeling what they described as “electric shock” in the wave pool at a Georgia water park on Memorial Day. (Google Maps)

On Tuesday, the park said certified electricians and representatives from Georgia Power inspected the park’s electrical rooms and disconnected the power supply for potential repairs. The electrical systems were reportedly operating within standard levels.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Splash in the Boro Water Park and Bulloch County Recreation and Parks for comment.

The water park remains open to the public, but entry to the wave pool is locked while the cause of the reported electrical current remains under investigation.

The park said there are no health concerns for swimmers.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in