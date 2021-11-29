The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell began with prosecutors arguing the British socialite was a “partner in crime” to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in a “pyramid scheme” of sexual abuse.

In her opening statement, Assistant US Attorney Lara Elizabeth Pomerantz said Ms Maxwell found and targeted young girls from broken homes for Epstein to sexually abuse under the guise of “massages”.

They figured out what the girls wanted, promised the world, and bought them into their “pyramid scheme of abuse” to bring in more girls with the promise of a cash reward, Ms Pomerantz alleged.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.