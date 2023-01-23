Ghislaine Maxwell says authorities ‘allowed Jeffrey Epstein to die’ in prison

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has told Jeffrey Epstein’s victims they should “take their disappointment and upset” out on the authorities who allowed him to die in prison.

Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex trafficking, said she hopes Epstein’s victims can have a “productive” life and said she isn’t the “poisonous person” that she’s been portrayed.

Speaking from prison to Jeremy Kyle on his TalkTV programme in an interview that will air on Monday, she said: “I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen.

“And as I said I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place.”

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year after she was found guilty by a jury of luring young girls to massage rooms for Epstein to molest between 1994 and 2004.

The sex offender has also been talking about her relationship with Prince Andrew and said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.

She said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

Andrew has also questioned the validity of the image of him with Ms Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts.

The duke went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre - a woman he claimed never to have met.

Ghislaine Maxwell pictured with Jeffrey Epstein (Channel 4)

According to reports in The Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew is now considering what legal options are available to him regarding a bid to overturn the settlement.

Ms Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by the disgraced financier. Andrew denied the claims.

The duke has previously said he has “no recollection” of meeting Ms Giuffre and cast doubt on the picture, claiming he is “not one to hug” or “display affection” in public.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, Andrew said while he recognises himself in the picture with Ms Giuffre, he claimed it is not possible to prove whether the image had been faked.

He also claimed the picture could not have been taken in London, as he was in his “travelling clothes”.

Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars will air on Monday night on TalkTV at 7pm.

Additional reporting by PA