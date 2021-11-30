Ghislaine Maxwell: Pilot says Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Trump flew on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’

Tuesday 30 November 2021 18:24
Comments
Maxwell, Epstein were 'partners in crime,' prosecutor says

The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.

Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.

Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.

He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.

Follow live updates on the Ghislaine Maxwell trial

Recommended

Ms Giuffre has brought a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew in a separate case alleging sexual assault; claims that the Duke strenuously denies and is battling in court.

Prosecutors used Mr Visoski’s testimony to describe the multiple residences and aircraft of Mr Epstein, including helicopters and the private jets that became known as the “Lolita Express”.

When he first began working for Mr Epstein in 1991, the plane was a Gulfstream with leather chairs and burgundy carpet. It was upgraded in 2001 to a larger Boeing 727 with multiple areas, a full kitchen, and the “round room” outfitted with a doughnut-shaped couch.

Mr Visoski said the cockpit door was always closed, but not at the direction of Epstein, and that he had been invited to walk to the back of the plane if he needed to use the bathroom.

He testified that couldn’t see everything happening on the plane while flying, but that he never witnessed sexual activity. And he “certainly did not” see any sex acts with underage girls, he added under cross-examination.

The prosecution showed the jury the birth certificate of one girl who flew on the plane identified anonymously in court as “Jane”, a singer who Epstein brought into the cockpit.

Mr Visoski remembered her as a “mature” woman with “piercing, powder blue eyes”.

Recommended

Federal prosecutors lead their opening statement telling the jury the story “about a young girl named Jane” who they described as a 14-year-old who met Epstein and Ms Maxwell at a camp.

“What Jane didn’t know then is that man and woman were predators,” assistant US attorney Lara Elizabeth Pomerantz told jurors the first day of the hearing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in