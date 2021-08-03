Ghost hunter plunges 20ft searching for paranormal activity in abandoned NY substation

A woman took a dramatic fall after crashing through a substation roof in a disused train station while hunting for ghosts.

The 35-year-old was searching for signs of paranormal activity in the historic Buffalo Central Terminal building in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday when she plunged through a substation roof, falling 15 to 20 ft.

The ghost-hunter, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries.

A man who had joined her on the ghost hunt was not injured, reports the Huffington Post,

The pair were exploring the halls and corridors of the allegedly haunted landmark building without permission, but no charges have been filed.

Buffalo Central Terminal was in operation between 1929 and 1979, with its last passenger train passing through more than 40 years ago.

The 1920s-era Art Deco building then fell into disrepair, but in recent years, parts of the terminal have been refurbished.

Considered by ghost hunters to be a hotbed of paranormal activity, the almost century-old train station is occasionally opened for group ghost tours. The TV show “Ghost Hunters” has also been filmed at the terminal on a number of occasions.

According to some accounts, the station is a “highly emotional place” in part due to its tragic history – during World War II, the bodies of fallen soldiers were shipped back home to be collected from the station’s baggage claim by their loved ones.

The condition of the woman who was injured is currently unknown.