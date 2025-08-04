Gifford Fire destroys 65,000 acres as high wind warnings raise fears California blaze could grow
At least three people have been injured and hundreds are under evacuation orders due to the wildfire in south-central California
A fast-moving wildfire tore through more than 65,000 acres in south-central California over the weekend, injuring three people, threatening hundreds of structures, and prompting widespread evacuation orders.
Fueled by hot, dry conditions and gusty winds, the wildfire has been burning through parts of Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties since Friday. By Monday morning, it had grown by 15,000 acres, according to fire officials.
The fire, which is burning in a rural, agricultural region of the forest, was just three percent contained as of this morning, according to Los Padres Forest Service officials.
The fire began as a series of smaller blazes along Highway 166, officials said.
The route is known for roadside fires caused by passing cars — but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
At least three people have been injured, officials said. One person suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital in Santa Maria, while two contractors were hospitalized after their vehicle rolled over.
Hundreds of residents have been ordered to evacuate as approximately 460 structures remain under threat.
More than 1,000 personnel, including 50 fire engines and aircraft, are working to contain the blaze.
The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings, with gusts of 15 to 25 miles per hour expected through Monday, raising fears that the fire could grow.
Officials say the flames could move east into areas recently charred by the Madre Fire, which burned more than 80,000 acres before being fully contained just last week.
Fire officials are urging residents in threatened areas to remain alert and follow evacuation instructions.
