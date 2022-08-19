Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a British-Israeli man who died after slipping and falling at a volcano in Ecuador.

Gil Banks, 25, had been attempting to climb the Rucu Pichincha volcano near Quito when he fell and suffered critical injuries on Sunday.

The Israeli Embassy in Ecuador confirmed his death two days later.

Mr Banks was born in London, had grown up in Glasgow, and emigrated to Caesarea in Israel 13 years ago with his Glasweigan father, his mother from north London, and his three siblings.

At the time of his death, he was travelling in South America – having already visited Brazil and Colombia – after finishing his national service in the Israeli Defence Force.

It’s believed that he intended to climb the four peaks of Rucu Pichincha – an active volcano that last erupted in 2002, with an apex of 4,784 metres.

He climbed the first peak alone, but his friends became worried and contacted rescue services after he did not return from the second, the Jewish Telegraph reported.

The embassy in Ecuador had been working to transport his body to Israel, the report adds, after it was found with his passport by rangers working at the reserve.

Rucu Pichincha in Ecuador (Timwryan/Creative Commons)

The embassy tweeted: “The Embassy of Israel in Ecuador laments the death of young Israeli Gil Banks, who suffered a fall while attempting to scale the Rucu Pichincha volcano, located in Quito-Ecuador, on Sunday, August 14.

“The embassy is carrying out the corresponding process following the death of the 25-year-old Israeli.

“We express our solidarity for this profound loss and extend our most sincere condolences to family and friends.”

Mr Banks has been remembered as a “loving friend” and “extraordinary runner”.

Friend and triathlon coach Eduardo Finkelstein said: “I remember him, with his wild red hair and great smile. He was an extraordinary runner. My sincerest condolences for the family at this time.

“You have my deepest sympathy and unwavering support. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage and lots of love at this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time.”

Childhood summer camp and army friend Oz Hochman said: “You were a perfect and loving friend and a person that wherever he goes he gives and receives a lot of love.

“It was a great honor and fun for me to be part of his journey that was supposed to end completely differently.”

Friend and neighbour Michael Sapir described Mr Banks as a “remarkable young man” who was “smart and ambitious” and had “a big friendly heart to all who knew him.”