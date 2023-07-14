Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as police hold a press conference after Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann was arrested on suspicion of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Suffolk County officials, representatives from the New York State Police and FBI will make a statement to announce the latest developments in the investigation of the Gilgo Beach murders.

The notorious Long Island serial killer targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along remote Long Island beaches.

Mr Heuermann, 59, was taken into custody on Thursday , 14 July in connection with the unsolved murders of at least 11 victims

The case began in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach. During a search for Gilbert police discovered the remains of another woman. Within a matter of days, the remains of three more victims were found close by.

The deaths of 11 people whose remains were found in 2010 and 2011 along a New York Beach Highway left authorities puzzled for more than a decade.