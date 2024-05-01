Safari park worker fights for life after giraffe knocked him off a ladder

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A safari park worker has been left with a traumatic brain injury, after a giraffe knocked him off a ladder.

Tyler Powell, 27, was working in an enclosure at Deer Tracks Junction in Michigan two weeks ago when he fell, ending up with injuries so severe he has been staying in the ICU.

“We are living in a world of unknowns, and we are reaching out to you all for prayer,” the park posted on Facebook a few days after the incident, explaining that Powell has a TBI.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office told The Independent that deputies were told a giraffe hit the ladder on 19 April, but the park’s owner, who is also Powell’s father, denied that and told 13 On Your Side that no animals were nearby.

“We were doing upgrades in the stall before the animals were moved back in,” Kelly Powell told local news outlet, News 8. “I was standing right there. It happened so quick.”

The owner told the outlet that the enclosure holds two giraffes, with three stalls so one can be empty for cleaning and maintenance.

In its Facebook post, the park described Powell as “a son, father, husband, and a critical component to this business”.

Powell’s colleagues have started a GoFundMe page, to raise money for his ongoing care and treatment.

“There are no words to describe how we feel and how grateful we are for this supportive community,” the page reads.

The last update from the safari park came a week ago from Powell’s mother, who said they were on a “long road” but her son had had a restful night and was showing “stable numbers”.

Deer Tracks Junction, is in Cedar Springs, around 21 miles north-east of Grand Rapids. It’s currently closed for the season and usually reopens around Memorial Day weekend, according to the park’s website.

The park is set to debut a new giraffe when it reopens this season, posting in early April about “Puzzles”, who is nine years old.

The Independent has approached the park for further comment.