13-year-old girl drowns trying to save cousin who was swept away by sudden current in West Virginia river
‘At just 13 years old, Reese was a shining light,’ her aunt said
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl drowned after getting swept away by a strong rip current while trying to save her cousin as he swam in the Ohio River.
Reese Hanshaw, of Burgettstown, was swimming with some of her relatives Monday around 7 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Weirton, West Virginia, when she got pulled away by a strong current, WPXI-TV reported.
The teen had jumped into the stream to try and help when one of her younger cousins, as he was struggling to swim amidst the strong currents, got pulled away in the process, her family said.
Police and EMS responded to the section of the river within minutes and brought Reese to shore.
Life-saving efforts were immediately performed before she was taken to Weirton Medical Center, where she died.
Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush told WTAE that officers were nearby and responded quickly.
"She was swimming with family members, and they could not get to her,” Kush said. “Our officers happened to be, luckily enough, in the area where they responded very quickly. And one of our officers, Officer Adam Mortimer, entered the water and swam out around 40 yards and was able to bring her back to the shore.”
The teen’s aunt, Becky Watlet, said her death was an “unimaginable loss” in a Facebook post.
“While enjoying a summer day with her cousins, Reese heroically gave her life saving her cousin’s little boy, who was swept away by a sudden rip current,” Watlet wrote.
“At just 13 years old, Reese was a shining light – kind, courageous, and full of love. Her selflessness and bravery will forever be remembered by all who knew her.”
Another aunt, Heather Durbin, set up a GoFundMe to help Hanshaw’s father, a single dad to four kids, cover funeral expenses.
“We appreciate any and all support in this trying time as we grieve the loss of someone so young,” she wrote along with the fundraiser.
As of Thursday, over $8,000 had been raised.
