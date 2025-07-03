13-year-old girl drowns trying to save cousin who was swept away by sudden current in West Virginia river

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl drowned after getting swept away by a strong rip current while trying to save her cousin as he swam in the Ohio River.

Reese Hanshaw, of Burgettstown, was swimming with some of her relatives Monday around 7 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Weirton, West Virginia, when she got pulled away by a strong current, WPXI-TV reported.

The teen had jumped into the stream to try and help when one of her younger cousins, as he was struggling to swim amidst the strong currents, got pulled away in the process, her family said.

Police and EMS responded to the section of the river within minutes and brought Reese to shore.

Life-saving efforts were immediately performed before she was taken to Weirton Medical Center, where she died.

Reese Hanshaw, 13, was trying to help her younger cousin swim in the Ohio River when she drowned on Monday. ( GoFundMe )

Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush told WTAE that officers were nearby and responded quickly.

"She was swimming with family members, and they could not get to her,” Kush said. “Our officers happened to be, luckily enough, in the area where they responded very quickly. And one of our officers, Officer Adam Mortimer, entered the water and swam out around 40 yards and was able to bring her back to the shore.”

The teen’s aunt, Becky Watlet, said her death was an “unimaginable loss” in a Facebook post.

“While enjoying a summer day with her cousins, Reese heroically gave her life saving her cousin’s little boy, who was swept away by a sudden rip current,” Watlet wrote.

“At just 13 years old, Reese was a shining light – kind, courageous, and full of love. Her selflessness and bravery will forever be remembered by all who knew her.”

Another aunt, Heather Durbin, set up a GoFundMe to help Hanshaw’s father, a single dad to four kids, cover funeral expenses.

“We appreciate any and all support in this trying time as we grieve the loss of someone so young,” she wrote along with the fundraiser.

As of Thursday, over $8,000 had been raised.