Chilling video shows girl, 10, escaping kidnap as police hunt suspect

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt.

The video, obtained by People, shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well.

According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old last Wednesday, October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school.

“The male attempted to lure her by offering candy, money, and other items, which she declined,” the statement read. “The suspect then attempted to grab her but thankfully, she was able to run away.”

A ten-year-old escapes an alleged kidnapping attempt in Ft Lauderdale. (FLPDPIO/YouTube)

On Thursday, the same individual allegedly attempted to approach the girl again when a bystander intervened and told the girl to run.

“The young girl was approached by the same male while on her way to school, this time on foot,” the police department statement read. “She immediately ran away towards the school and away from the male.”

The incident was then reported to officials at Bennett Elementary School. In an interview with WPLG out of Miami, the victim’s mother confirmed that the alleged suspect attempted to lure her daughter with candy.

“She said this man had parked the van on the side of the street and he came over and he opened the door and he asked her if she wants some candy,” the victim’s mother said.

The suspect in the case remains at large. According to Ft Lauderdale police, he is a white male between 30 and 40 years old who is between 5’10 and 6’ tall and has brown hair. Police have described the vehicle he was driving as a black cargo van with a sliding door and no window that may have damage to its rear.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. Ft Lauderdale police are considering the incident a “possible attempted abduction” and are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.