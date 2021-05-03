Four-year-old mauled to death by dog

A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by her family’s mixed-breed dog in the backyard of their Texas home.

The dog was euthanized on Saturday morning after Elyah Brown died from her injuries at Cook Children’s Medical Centre the night before, according to The Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Local news footage showed Fort Worth Animal Care and Control take custody of the animal before it was put down, but it remains unclear what breed of dog it was.

City of Fort Worth spokesperson Dianne Covey told the Star-Telegram she couldn’t name any dominant breed despite posts from the National Pit Bull Victim Awareness group claiming it was a pit bull mix.

“Really, it’s just a mixed-breed dog," Ms Covey told the outlet.

A GoFundMe page set up by the family has raised $10,380 for funeral and memorial service for Elayah, who they described as a "wonderful" daughter, niece and cousin.

"She was a bright, beautiful and inspiring person," the family wrote. "Elayah was 4 years old when her life was unfortunately cut short from an attack by dogs."

While no charges have been filed in connection with the death, Fort Worth Police said the crimes against children unit has been notified and will investigate.

"Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s a tragic incident," police chief Neil Noakes said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all first responders that responded to this call."