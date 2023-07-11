Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old girl was mauled to death by two large dogs that escaped home and began terrorising the streets in Argentina.

The victim, named only as Trinidad, was walking along the street at around midday on 9 July, Jam Press reports.

The two Dogo Argentino canines, a large breed of the mastiff type of dog, are said to have escaped from their home and attacked her.

They reportedly bit the teenager on her head and neck, causing fatal injuries.

She passed away in hospital in the Argentine city of Córdoba in the early hours of 10 July.

Her aunt said: “She arrived at the hospital after suffering two cardiorespiratory arrests.”

A neighbour was also injured while trying to help the teenager.

The two dogs then continued to roam the neighbourhood before spotting a toy poodle outside a home.

Trinidad (pictured) was walking in the street when she was attacked by the two dogs (Jam Press)

The dogs attacked the poodle and entered the home with it in their mouth, according to reports.

The homeowner, named Maximiliano, said his 10-month-old baby and his young nephew were at home at the time.

To protect his family members, Maximiliano reportedly reached for a cleaver and stabbed the aggressive dogs to death.

Local resident Guillermo, who tried to rescue the teenage victim during the dog attack, said “it was impossible” to get the animals off Trinidad.

He added: “There was a man who came out to help her first, using bottles and everything, but with no luck.

“He also hit them on the head with a stick, but one of the dogs jumped up at him and bit him on the face.”

Another eyewitness said: “We heard screams and neighbours shouting for help.

“We went out and saw the two dogs on top of the girl. There was no way to get them off, they had her by the neck and head.

“A neighbour hit them very hard to release her, but they began to bite him.

“When the dogs eventually released the girl, they started to attack other neighbours.”

The victim’s aunt said: “She went to walk the two dogs we rescued.

“The dogs came back, but she didn’t.”

Police are pictured at the scene where Trinidad was killed (Jam Press)

“She was a child with a lot of light, who gave love to many people.

“I can’t believe it, she was only 15 years old.

“I no longer have her with me and my soul hurts because I can’t do anything about it.”

After the girl’s death, the police raided the home of the dogs’ owner, named as José Nieto, on 10 July.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Córdoba said the owner has been charged with manslaughter for the teenager’s death and culpable conduct leading to injury, in the case of the neighbours who tried to save her.

The investigation is ongoing.