Hero 12-year-old honoured for saving family from carbon monoxide poisoning

A Texas girl has been honoured by her hometown after she made a crucial 911 call that saved her family.

Twelve-year-old Jaziyah Parker raised the alarm when her mother and baby brother suddenly became unconscious while inside their home in the city of Forth Worth on 27 March. Jaziyah wasn’t quite sure what had happened, but she knew her family needed immediate help.

“Something is wrong with my mama. Can you hurry up and come?” Jaziyah told the 911 dispatcher, according to a recording of the call obtained by ABC. “I think she’s dead... My baby brother, he’s only five months old and there’s something wrong with him too.”

Jaziyah’s mother was still alive but the accident could have turned into a tragedy had she not made that call, the Forth Worth Fire Department said in a statement to ABC. When first responders arrived at the scene to render aid, they found carbon monoxide had filled the home.

The girl realised her mother and sibling needed help when they began throwing up and going in and out of consciousness. She escaped the effects of the gas because she was inside her room with the door closed.

According to firefighters, the family had accidentally left their vehicle running in the garage. Jaziyah’s swift action and the firefighters’ response saved the lives of six people inside the residence, Councilman Chris Nettles said in a statement.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Jaziyah and first responders were honoured by the City of Forth Worth for their life-saving efforts.

“Carbon monoxide, an odorless and colorless gas, can often go undetected, making it crucial to have carbon monoxide detectors installed near furnaces or hot water heaters,” the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association said in a statement.

“This story serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of being proactive in the fight against Carbon Monoxide.”

According to the CDC, at least 420 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in the US every year. An average of 100,000 Americans also visit the emergency room each year due to poisoning.

The agency advises people to look out for the most common symptoms, which include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.