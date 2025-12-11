Girl Scouts roll out a new flavor as annual sales of its tasty treats begin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond creme-filled cookie is the newest Girl Scouts cookie to kick off the season.

In a press release by the Girl Scouts of America, they announced “Exploremores,” which is a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie to join the lineup for the season.

As the season begins, people can buy cookies online or at local booths, with all proceeds going to local Girl Scout councils and troops to support experiences and learning.

Girl Scouts of America has announced a new cookie flavor ( Getty Images )

The organisation said the cookie-selling program was the world's most extensive girl-led entrepreneurial program and praised the new flavor for what it represents.

“Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout,” Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama said in a statement.

“Each cookie season, through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls push their limits, embrace challenges, think creatively and believe in their own potential.

“While earning skill-building badges such as the My First Cookie Business, My Cookie Customer and My Cookie Team badges, girls acquire leadership and entrepreneurial tools needed for brighter futures.

“As entrepreneurs, girls master the ability to set goals, make decisions, manage money, develop people skills and learn business ethics.”

It is rare for the company to introduce a new flavor; the last time was in 2023, when the cookie Raspberry Rally was introduced.

This cookie was a chocolate-raspberry version of Thin Mints; however, it was only available that year and was discontinued by 2024.

Latest figures on the cookie sales are not publicly available; however, Fortune reported in 2018 that more than 1 million Girl Scouts in the US sell about 200 million boxes of cookies, managing nearly every aspect of the $800 million business.

In comparison, Oreo sales that year made nearly $675 million.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April, with hours varying by location. People can get more information by visiting the company’s website.

“From a curious kindergartener, amazed by jellyfish at the local aquarium, to a middle schooler finding the courage to go on her first overnight trip with her troop, Girl Scouts know the road to discovery starts with exploration,” the release added.

“Each cookie season, Girl Scouts develop important life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics through the Girl Scout Cookie Program.”

The new cookies join a lineup that includes Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, and the classic Trefoils.

However, two flavors were discontinued in September: S'mores, which had been available since 2017, and Toast-Yay! flavor that has existed since 2021.