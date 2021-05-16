All glass elevator will offer people views of NYC from 1200 feet up

Tourists and New Yorkers with a head for heights will soon be able to experience the thrills of an all-glass elevator, slated for opening in the city later this year

It will take thrill seekers 1,200 feet above the streets and skyline of New York in all-glass elevators from October, with breathtaking views from atop the city’s fourth tallest building.

Two single glass elevators are designed to slide up and down it’s outside — all a part of an attraction at the One Summit Vanderbilt building, which reaches 1,401 feet high.

The experience is also slated to include all-glass viewing boxes at 1,063 feet, that will stick out of a four-story, 65,000-square-foot, entertainment area.

An exhibition, observation deck, and bar are also scheduled for the One Summit Vanderbilt, along with the highest “outdoor meadow” in the world.

SL Green, the developers behind the building, said in a press release: "We have created a destination that offers an interactive experience that will be remembered for a lifetime with the best, amplified views in all of New York City”.

"Summit One Vanderbilt is awe inspiring, magical and needs to be experienced to be understood," Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green, added.

"It is a special, thrilling place that New Yorkers and travellers from across the country and the world will want to visit time and time again."

Only the city’s tallest building, the 1,776 feet tall One World Trade Center, offers rival views from an observation deck above New York.

The news of the One Summit Vanderbilt follows a recent announcement from New York mayor Bill de Blasio of a $30m (£21m) marketing campaign for the city’s tourism industry, which had been hit hard by the Covid pandemic.