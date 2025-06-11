Protests as ICE raid targets meat production plant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration authorities raided a meat production plant in Omaha on Tuesday morning, detaining dozens of workers and leaving company officials perplexed.

The raid occurred at approximately 9am at Glenn Valley Foods, located in a south Omaha region where nearly a quarter of residents are foreign-born, according to the 2020 census.

A small group of protestors gathered at the scene, some attempting to obstruct officers by jumping on a vehicle's front bumper, while others threw rocks at officials' vehicles as a bus carrying workers departed from the plant.

Chad Hartmann, president of the food packaging company, expressed his bewilderment at the raid's aggressive nature and the company's targeting. "My biggest issue is: why us?" Hartmann stated. "We do everything by the book."

Hartmann added that the plant uses E-Verify, the federal database for checking employees' immigration status. When he pointed this out to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, they reportedly told him that the E-Verify system "is broken."

“I mean, what am I supposed to do with that?” Hartmann said. “This is your system, run by the government. And you're raiding me because your system is broken?”

Omaha police and the Douglas County sheriff said immigration officials had warned them about their plans, and their departments helped block off traffic around the neighborhood where many food production plants are located while ICE officers worked.

open image in gallery Sara Schulte-Bukowinski, a faith leader in Omaha, Neb., holds a sign protesting an immigration raid, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Glenn Valley Foods, a meat packaging plant in south Omaha. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck) ( AP Photo/Margery A. Beck )

Meatpacking plants rely heavily on immigrant workers who are willing to do the physically demanding work. The industry has not yet been the focus of President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts, but the administration has been intensifying its efforts in recent weeks. Trump called out the National Guard this week to respond to ongoing protests in Los Angeles over his immigration policies.

CEO and owner Gary Rohwer told WOWT in Omaha he wasn’t made aware of the operation ahead of time. He said federal agents entered the plant with a list of 97 people they wanted to screen.

“Of course not. It’s a raid,” said Rohwer, whose company makes the Gary's QuickSteak brand of ready-to-grill steak.

Estefania Favila, a supervisor at Glenn Valley Foods, said she was in a morning meeting when federal officials began banging on the plant's doors and yelling, “Homeland Security!”

“They just came in and said that it was a raid and we had to get everybody out of production," Favila said. Employees were separated by those who had documents showing they were US citizens, those who had valid work documents and those who did not have documents, she said.

About 70 people were taken away in buses with the windows blacked out, Favila said. Among them were two of her cousins who immigrated from Honduras, she said.

open image in gallery Federal agents are seen near Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha ( Omaha World-Herald )

ICE officials confirmed in an email the raid at Glenn Valley Foods, saying it was “based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the large-scale employment of aliens without authorisation to work in the United States.” They said it was likely the largest ”worksite enforcement operation" in Nebraska since the start of Trump's second term.

Hartmann, the company president, said he planned to contact Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who represents the district, and other Nebraska leaders to try to get answers. By Tuesday afternoon, Bacon had issued a statement saying the ICE raid sought to investigate stolen identities and that “ICE verified that Glen Valley Foods complied with E-Verify 100% and is a victim in this as well.”

Douglas County Commissioner Roger Garcia, who rushed out of a regular meeting Tuesday morning after he learned about the raid, said the community is shaken.

“It clearly instills a lot of fear,” said Garcia, who represents the area. “People are asking me if this is going to continue for multiple days here in Omaha. People are asking me if this is going to spread to other cities.”