Five people have been injured during a collision on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco after an anti-vaccine demonstration caused traffic delays.

Two California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers and three Golden Gate Bridge workers were those injured on Thursday evening, when a Ford Explorer allegedly hit a sweeper truck on northbound lane.

As NBC News reported, an anti-vaccine protest had caused delays to traffic crossing the famous bridge before the collision happened.

The demonstration was mainly on the San Francisco side of the Golden Gate Bridge, with hundreds reportedly taking part in the march.

Signs held by demonstrators include the words “genocide” and “let me bee”.

According to reports, CHP officers had been trying to stop the protesters going on to the bridge, which had closed the east sidewalk for safety reasons ahead of the protest.

It remains unclear if the Ford Explorer involved in the collision was associated with the anti-vaxxers, although they were reportedly cooperating with police and stopped.

The five people involved in the collision were working on crowd control.

Helicopter cameras caught hundreds of people surrounding the vehicles involved in the collision shortly after the crash, and first responders on the scene.

Crews from Southern Marin Fire District transported three people to hospital, and all injuries were thought to be minor.

According to FOX2 News the two CHP officers and one Golden Gate City worker were released later on Thursday evening. One will be on crutches for a while.

Traffic also started flowing around 8pm.